Brent “Woody” Woodward of Fresno will compete in the War Heroes on Water sportfishing tournament in Newport Beach this weekend.

War Heroes on Water (WHOW) is an annual sportfishing tournament that helps combat-wounded veterans recover from the physical and emotional wounds of war.

“Woody” served in the Army for 12 years and did two tours in Afghanistan. When he returned home he had a rough time adjusting until a friend suggested he look into WHOW.

“Woody” signed up for the first time in 2019 and was blown away by the sense of community, comradery, and friendly competition he felt alongside other veterans and civilian supporters. Despite his seasickness, Woody is returning for his fourth year of the tournament and continues to recruit other vets to participate.