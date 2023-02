This year, the 2023 World Ag Expo was a three-day event from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16.

Virtually every major company, product or service in the ag industry was there to show off new products, seminars, share demos, give tours, and so much more.

The world Ag Expo is the largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the world with more than 1,200 exhibitors on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space.