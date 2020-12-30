Local private investigator sees new opportunities during the pandemic

The pandemic has affected virtually every industry, and while this year had been undeniably difficult, there have been some bright spots and new opportunities for some businesses.

Michael Braa is the Qualified Manager for Atlantis Private Investigations. He said his businesses has been able to enter new markets because of the way people have adopted and adapted to technology.

Data is more accessible, technology is smaller and surveillance is becoming less expensive.

For private investigation services call (559) 478-8220.