Every year, the American Association of Community Theatre honored four playwrights and four community theatres in its NewPlayFest Competition.

This year, the AACT recognized local playwright Deanna Strasse for her new play Café Mocha Murders and selected Oakhurst’s very own Golden Chain Theatre to produce Strasse’s new play.

Café Mocha Murders opens Friday, March 25.

Shows Friday, Saturday, and Sundays between March 25 – April 10, 2022

Buy tickets: www.goldenchaintheatre.com