When eleven-year-old Alex Hudson complained that her leg hurt, her mother, Jody, thought it was just growing pains. But for the next 10 years, Alex battled, what doctors deemed, a medical mystery. Years later, Alex was diagnosed with Lyme Disease.

Alex passed away in 2018, but she lives on in her mother’s new book, “My Promise to Alex”.

Jody Hudson also started a foundation in her daughter’s name, called Alex Hudson Lyme Foundation.

To learn more about Alex’s story and Lyme Disease visit www.alexhudsonlymefoundation.org