Local history buff uncovers rare Billy the Kid photo

Dale Ball has a knack for finding rare collector’s items.

His business, Big Baller Auctions in Visalia, is full of some of the rarest sports memorabilia around.

Ball has not one, but two, extremely rare Babe Ruth baseball cards.

Now he’s has discovered a rare piece of Old West history.

Tucked away in a ledger Ball’s grandmother gave to him, was an envelope full of tintype photos. One of these photos was of Billy the Kid, one of the most infamous outlaws of the Old West.

Ball sent the photo to Ron Pastore, a history researcher, treasure hunter, author, and documentarian, to be authenticated.

“Not only is it an extremely rare photo, with a good chain of custody, but it has his brother in the picture with him,” Pastore said.