Local hero Robert Carranza is this month’s Heroes Matter winner!

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Robert Carranza is a 20 year Navy veteran and has worked for Pistoresi Ambulance as an EMT for 25 years.

As a former mechanic, Robert is responsible for maintaining the ambulance rigs, and as an EMT Robert is responsible for helping people through times of need and some scary situations.

Robert is dedicated to making sure both Pistoresi employees and patients are safe on the roads.

Robert juggles multiple responsibilities and crazy hours but never complains. He is a man who loves what he does and is a true hero of the Central Valley.

If you know of a hero in your community, nominate them! Visit https://www.yourcentralvalley.com/ksee24-heroes-matter/ and they could win $2400!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com