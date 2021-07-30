Local hero Robert Carranza is this month’s Heroes Matter winner!

Robert Carranza is a 20 year Navy veteran and has worked for Pistoresi Ambulance as an EMT for 25 years.

As a former mechanic, Robert is responsible for maintaining the ambulance rigs, and as an EMT Robert is responsible for helping people through times of need and some scary situations.

Robert is dedicated to making sure both Pistoresi employees and patients are safe on the roads.

Robert juggles multiple responsibilities and crazy hours but never complains. He is a man who loves what he does and is a true hero of the Central Valley.

