Local hero Jeff Detlefsen is $2400 richer as this month’s Heroes Matter winner!

Jeff Detlefsen is a band teacher at Sierra Pacific High School in Hanford. He’s a wonderful husband to his wife Mary, a father of three girls, and a local hero.

Jeff and Mary’s daughter Hannah was born with a rare medical condition and is completely disabled. When she was born, Hannah spent more than 78 days in intensive care.

While Jeff’s priority was getting his family through the experience, he also wanted to help other families going through the same thing. A few years ago the Detlefsens started cooking dinner for families spending Christmas Eve in the pediatric and NICU departments at Fresno Community Medical Center. This small act of kindness and generosity was the beginning of Hannah’s Helpers, a local non-profit focused on supporting families and health care providers of special needs families.

Hannah’s Helpers has advocated for adult changing tables at local family entertainment venues. The Chaffee Zoo proudly has the first one and Jeff is working to get more places on board. Every child hospitalized at FCMC receives a cheerful pillowcase from Hannah’s Helpers. Jeff also serves on the Patient and Family Advisory Board at FCMC.

Jeff’s nomination comes from his mother-in-law. His dedication to his family, his school and the special need community make him this month’s winner of our Heroes Matter Contest.

Thanks to Tachi Palace Casino Resort Jeff is now $2,400 richer!

