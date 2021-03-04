Local food trucks are revving their engines

Just about every inch of the food serivce industry has seen major disturption during the pandemic, food trucks might be the exception to the slow down.

Jay Hopper, owner of Brickology Pizza, said they’ve been busy six days a week.

And the food truck industry is about to get even busier.

Fresno Street Eats is partnering with with Manchester Center to bring food truck Fridays lunch pop-ups to Shields and Blackstone.

Thursday Barb’s Drive In hosted about a dozen food trucks with live music in Downtown Fresno.

Fresno Street Eats will host their first Food Truck Friday on March 5, Brickology Pizza will also be there.