The 2022 Create Here Business Plan Competition is live and local entrepreneurs could win $25,000 for their business idea. There are also prizes for second and third place.

The Create Here Business Plan Competition is hosted by the Downtown Foundation and is open to anyone with a business idea.

The Downtown Fresno Partnership has lots of information and helpful tips for novice business hopefuls.

Jazzmine Young, from the DTFP, joined the show with more details on the Create Here competition.