Betsy Hayes is a Fresno State professor, mother and now a published children’s book author.

Drawing on her bedtime experiences with her daughters, Hayes wrote a new children’s book – “Samantha and Jackie’s Bedtime Toolbox.”

The charming children’s book follows Samantha, her mom and her little sister as they navigate bedtime challenges.

The book was illustrated by one of Hayes’ former students Lucca Lorenzi and written with the help of her daughters.

“Samantha and Jackie’s Bedtime Toolbox” is available on Amazon.