Local author David Krehbiel lived a charmed as a musician and now his book about it is receiving prestigious recognition

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

David Krehbiel lives in Reedly on property lined with vineyards. The view from his backyard makes you feel like the sea of grapes of never-ending.

Before Krehbiel and his wife settled down in the Central Valley, he lived a charmed life as a French horn player. His story starts in high school and then Fresno State, eventually taking him to the Chicago, Detroit, and San Francisco Symphonies.

Krehbiel wrote about his fast-moving adventures in his memoir Through the Door: A Horn-Player’s Journey, which was nominated for the Writer’s Digest Self-Publishing Bool Awards in the categories of memoir, nonfiction, and electronic book. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com