Local author David Krehbiel lived a charmed as a musician and now his book about it is receiving prestigious recognition

David Krehbiel lives in Reedly on property lined with vineyards. The view from his backyard makes you feel like the sea of grapes of never-ending.

Before Krehbiel and his wife settled down in the Central Valley, he lived a charmed life as a French horn player. His story starts in high school and then Fresno State, eventually taking him to the Chicago, Detroit, and San Francisco Symphonies.

Krehbiel wrote about his fast-moving adventures in his memoir Through the Door: A Horn-Player’s Journey, which was nominated for the Writer’s Digest Self-Publishing Bool Awards in the categories of memoir, nonfiction, and electronic book.