Princess Soma Norodom, of the Cambodian royal House of Norodom, is set to release her second book “Royal Love.”

She joined the show to discuss her book, growing royal in California, and how she’s giving back.

“Royal Love” is the sequel to “Royal Rebel” available on Amazon.com.

See Princess Soma in person at her upcoming book signing at Fresno State for the “Pay It Forward” program sponsored by the Lyles Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship on April 20, 2023 from 11:30-1:30pm. Register for free here: https://bit.ly/LylesPIF.