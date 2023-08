Zhanique Lovett, a mother from Visalia, recently competed on America Ninja Warrior season 15 and is advancing to the semi-finals.

Lovett is a personal trainer and American Ninja Warrior veteran. Her first appearance on the obstacle course show was in 2017 on season 9.

She said she competes for her family and for anyone out there with a rough past.

You can see Lovett on American Ninja Warrior on—-