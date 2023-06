Pride month is wrapping up and local artists Ella Stempien couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the Fresno LGBTQ+ community than with an art show at one of Fresno’s most iconic buildings – the Downtown Fresno Watertower.

The Close Out Pride at the Water Tower art show is happening Friday, June 30 from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm at 2444 Fresno St. in Downtown Fresno in partnership with Frida Cafe.

The show will feature 17 local and visiting artists as well as good and drink vendors.