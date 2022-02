FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County man who was found dead outside his burning home on Tuesday could have set the fire himself, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the 74-year-old man was discovered at around 5:30 a.m. outside his home on Argyle Avenue, in the area of Gettysburg and Clovis avenues.