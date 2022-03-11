All week long Junior Leagues around the country have been participating in the Little Black Dress Initiative, as has Fresno’s local Junior League chapter.

The Little Black Dress Initiative is a week-long awareness and fundraising campaign illustrating the effects that poverty can have on an individual’s access to resources including professional attire and the far-reaching toll this can take on confidence and professional opportunities.

For many women navigating their careers while also lifting themselves out of poverty, their choices for what to wear each day are extremely limited.

Junior League of Fresno is committed to developing the next generation of female civic leaders in the central valley. Whether their leadership is in the boardroom, classroom, courtroom, or conference room, junior league values and understands the importance of providing women with opportunities to prepare for leadership through community service and leadership training.

Right now the Junior League of Fresno’s main philanthropic efforts are aimed toward kids aging out of the foster care system, which can lead to generational poverty.

According to FinalFamilyHomes.org, 20% of foster youth will become homeless by the time they age out of the system, kids who age out are less likely to graduate from high school and more likely to become a victim of human trafficking.

To help combat generational poverty and directly impact local foster youth give to the Junior League of Fresno’s Little Black Dress Initiative.