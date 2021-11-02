Listen to your body’s inner desires to boost immunity this fall

Dr. Manisha Mittal is a board-certified internist and rheumatologist and expert in holistic medicine.

She’s helping people use their body’s own immunity power to fight off illness and usher in wellness and healthy living.

Dr. Mittal joined the show today with some immunity-boosting tips for kids as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available and the school year continues in person.

Dr. Mittal’s Moksha Holistic Center is located at 7045 N Maple Ave #101, in Fresno. You can also find helpful information on Dr. Mittal’s Youtube channel.