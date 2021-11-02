Listen to your body’s inner desires to boost immunity this fall

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Manisha Mittal is a board-certified internist and rheumatologist and expert in holistic medicine.

She’s helping people use their body’s own immunity power to fight off illness and usher in wellness and healthy living.

Dr. Mittal joined the show today with some immunity-boosting tips for kids as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available and the school year continues in person.

Dr. Mittal’s Moksha Holistic Center is located at 7045 N Maple Ave #101, in Fresno. You can also find helpful information on Dr. Mittal’s Youtube channel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com