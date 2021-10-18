Lighten up your favorite dips with Orga Food Crisps

During the height of football season, the food spreads can run up the score with calories. Lighten up your favorite dips with Orga Food Super Crisps instead of chips and carb-heavy crackers.

Orga Food Super Crisps are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and omega fatty acids, the products are certified gluten-free, vegan, organic, non-GMO, kosher, and Paleo and Keto-friendly.

When that sweet tooth kicks in, Orga Foods also offers sweet and chewy Guava Snacks! The perfect blend of guavas, walnuts, almonds & flax seeds, these chewy treats are an excellent source of Vitamin C.