Lifebridge Community Church is opening a boutique-style thrift store called Mint Thrift.

Pastor Kevin Foster said the idea behind Mint Thrift is to create a space where people can find affordable, second-hand clothing, toys, and household items but in a dignified way.

They want to focus on trendy clothing and appealing merchandising, so people have a pleasant shopping experience.

Minted Thrift is expected to open sometime in 2022.