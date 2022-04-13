Lifebridge Community Church opened Mint Thrift last weekend, a thrift store with a different philosophy than most – dignity.

Pastor Kevin Foster said shopping within your budget should never be unpleasant or undignified.

Mint Thrift is a high-end boutique-style thrift store benefiting the ACTS Foundation, which feeds and provides goods for those in the Central Valley who are underserved. The goal is to provide mint condition items at a cost that doesn’t break the bank.

Mint Thrift

Store Location: 4798 N Marty Ave Fresno, CA 93711

Store Hours: 11am-5pm