Lifebridge Community Church opened Mint Thrift last weekend, a thrift store with a different philosophy than most – dignity.
Pastor Kevin Foster said shopping within your budget should never be unpleasant or undignified.
Mint Thrift is a high-end boutique-style thrift store benefiting the ACTS Foundation, which feeds and provides goods for those in the Central Valley who are underserved. The goal is to provide mint condition items at a cost that doesn’t break the bank.
Mint Thrift
Store Location: 4798 N Marty Ave Fresno, CA 93711
Store Hours: 11am-5pm