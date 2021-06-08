LGBTQ resources are popping up around Fresno

The Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health in collaboration with The Source LGBT+ Center and the Fresno EOC LGBTQ Center will provide no-cost Pop-Up groups in Fresno County starting June 23, 2021.

The Pop-Up groups are a way to provide affirming, supportive and safe space for local LGBTQ+ persons.

The resrouces focus on reducing risk factors for suicide, substance use and mental illness.

The project plans to conduct population-specific engagement, support, affirmation, and education for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults as well as for family members and caretakers.

While funded through the County’s Mental Health Services Act-Suicide Prevention efforts, the program is not focused on suicide prevention specifically, but on protective factors so to lessen the risks for suicidal ideation and suicides.

To learn about the Pop-Up groups and/or participate interested persons can contact The Source LGBT+ Center’s Spencer Salazar at spencer@thesourcelgbt.org. The initial groups will be online from 4 pm-6 pm starting on June 23, 2021. Groups will meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays. The groups will be virtual initially with plans for in-person locations being developed.