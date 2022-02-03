Let the games begin. KSEE24 is LIVE in Bejing for the Winter Olympics

The 24th Winter Olympics begin Feb 4 in Bejing, China.

There are 225 athletes representing Team USA at the winter games this year from 31 states.

Some athletes to watch out for are Alysa Liu, a figure skater and the youngest on Team USA, Chloe Kim, competing in the snowboarding halfpipe the defending gold medalist from the PyeongChang games, David Wise, a freestyle skier going for a three-peat in Bejing, The U.S. men’s curling team and Erin Jackson, a speedskater who finished 24th in PyeongChang but has made enormous strides in the last four years.

Another name to lookout for, KSEE24 Sports Director Andrew Marden.

Marden is in Bejing China now and will be bringing LIVE updates to Central Valley Today throughout the games.