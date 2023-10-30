For more than 35 years Lee’s Air Plumbing & Heating has been serving the Central Valley, stepping in when people need it most.

Lee’s mission statement is posted all over the warehouse and the employees have all bought in. The mission statement reads, “Serve people: our customers, our co-workers, our community; and have fun doing it.”

General manager Chad Withrow explained how this philosophy helps set themselves apart from the competition.

Lee’s Air Plumbing & Heating

