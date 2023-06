Flamenco Dancer and Instructor Jasmín La Carís is hosting an instructional Flamenco workshop on June 4 at CenCal Dance Academy from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Special guest Mizuho Sato will join La Carís in teaching.

Registration is $40.

Register here to save your spot.

La Carís teaches regularly at CenCal Dance Academy and across the state.