Way of the Fist Martial Arts School in Selma has self-defense for all ages, training classes available in Kenpo Karate, Kenpo Shotokan, Boxing, Jiu-Jitsu.

Sensai David Davis has more than 50 years of martial arts and boxing experience.

Call (559) 349-5557 or visit Way of the Fist in Selma at 2020 E Front St.