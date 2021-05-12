Laugh until it hurts; Comedians take center stage at the Platnium Theaters 6 in Dinuba

The Platinum Theaters 6 in Dinuba is hosting comedians all summer to encourage people to go to the theaters again.

Comedian Mike Writz, said theaters are experiencing a slump due to the pandemic and “blockbuster” movies being released online.

But Wirtz thinks Movies were meant to be seen on the big screen, not your computer, phone or television and comedians were meant to be seen live on stage.

Platinum Theaters 6 in Dinuba has line-up of great comedians that haven’t been to central valley either in a long time or EVER. Some shows will be tailored for all ages with hilarious family friendly comedians featured on Dry Bar comedy.



Here’s the line up:

Clean Comedy all ages show with Dennis Gaxiola on May 22nd.

Dennis Gaxiola is one of America’s funniest clean comedians. A staple on Dry Bar Comedy. The preacher’s son gained notoriety from his appearances with Jamie Foxx on Comedy Central, The Latin Kings of Comedy Tour with Paul Rodriguez, Stand up Revolution with Gabriel Iglesias, BET’s Comic View, Que Locos and the 2010 season Martin Lawrence’s First Amendment Stand Up.

Kevin Tate on June 5th

Making people smile and laugh is something Kevin Tate is no stranger to. With more than 11 years of comedy experience, he’s spent the past decade growing his art and passion. As a member of the SAG-AFTRA® union, he’s a true professional with industry knowledge and diverse comedic abilities. He’s been seen on HBO®’s All Def Comedy, GrowHouse the movie, Rel on Fox, and various other television appearances as both a comedian and an actor.

For the Kevin Tate show we will offer a 50 percent off deal for anyone who uses promo code (ksee24) when buying tickets

Another clean comedy show with Mark Christopher Lawrence June 19th

He is known for his role as esoteric D.J., Tone Def, in the 1994 satirical rap mockumentary, Fear of a Black Hat. He has co-starred in popular films such as Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Tales From the Hood, Planet of the Apes, Lost Treasure and The Pursuit of Happiness.

Lawrence is best known for his role as Big Mike on the NBC series Chuck. He has made guest appearances on many television programs, most notably Heroes, My Name Is Earl, Crossing Jordan, Dharma & Greg, Malcolm in the Middle, Touched by an Angel, Malcolm & Eddie, Men Behaving Badly, Seinfeld, Murphy Brown, Good Luck Charlie and Martin. He is also featured on the Radio Series Adventures in Odyssey as “Ed Washington”.

The shows are produced by Produced by Lark Entertainment Group.