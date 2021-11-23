KSEE24’s 13th annual turkey drive; Local students raise $9,000 for families in need this Thanksgiving

KSEE24 and Catholic Charities partnered for the 13th annual KSEE24 Turkey Drive.

People came by the station all day dropping off turkeys for local families in need this Thanksgiving.

The goal was to collect 1,500 turkeys and raise $50,000. Thanks to the generous support of local businesses, non-profits, and even students KSEE24 and Catholic Charities are getting close to their goal.

The Candlelight Guild donated $500

Saint Agnes Foundation donated $1,000. Regency Investment Advisors donated $1,000. Hedrick’s Chevrolet donated $500.

