The Ronald Mcdonald House Charities Central Valley provides a home away from home for the families of children being treated at Valley Children’s Hospital.

The house is located next to Valley Children’s Hospital, so parents are close by while their child is receiving life-saving care.

At the Ronald McDonald House parents and guardians receive all the comforts of home including food, a comfortable private suite, laundry facilities, and more helping them cope and their kids heal.

To help RMHCCV continue the important work they do for families, KSEE24 donated $7,500 with the help of a Nexstar Media grant.

The money will be used for anything from food to utility bills.