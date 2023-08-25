Mochilicious, the eclectic snack shop featuring Korean fried corndogs, mochi donuts, boba, and macaroons, is expanding to downtown Fresno with the addition the Mochilicious food truck.

The Mochilicious food truck will host a grand opening at its location in front of The Grand on Sep. 5.

Founders Jimmy and Monique are excited about this new expansion and the opportunity to continue growing the business they built in their late son’s memory.

Visit Mochilicious food truck or the storefront at 4832 E Butler Ave, Fresno, CA 93727.