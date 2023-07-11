YourCentralValley.com
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Jul 11, 2023 / 04:09 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 11, 2023 / 04:09 PM PDT
This is Amazon Prime Day and Kool Breeze Solar Hats are available on Amazon.
Kool Breeze CEO Dr. Vernice Nellon joined the show with his Prime Day deal and why you need a Kool Breeze Solar Hat.
Amazon’s Prime Day is basically summer’s Black Friday with massive discounts, including the latest 4K TVs.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening now, and the deals are just getting better heading into the second day of the summer sale. Here are our favorites so far.
Find excellent deals on games now for Prime Day 2023.