Kocky’s Bar and Grill has been turning out fresh, crispy, delicious wings in Downtown Fresno for 10 years!

Owners Michael Smith and James O’Donnell join the show to talk about celebration plans for their joint’s anniversary and they share some of their killer wings with us.

The Kocky’s Bar and Grill 10 year anniversary event is happening Aug. 5 – 7 at their downtown location, 1231 Van Ness Ave.