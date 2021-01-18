Kings View Behavioral Health Systems is here to help the Central Valley during these uncertain times

Kings View Behavioral Health Systems has been providing mental health care and social services in the central valley for decades.
They work with the homeless, schools, people in recovery, and anyone who is in crisis.
During these uncertain times, people may be experiencing more anxiety and depression. Kings View is here to help.
To get in touch call 1-888-506-5991 or visit kingsview.org
