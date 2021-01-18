Kings View Behavioral Health Systems is here to help the Central Valley during these uncertain times

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kings View Behavioral Health Systems has been providing mental health care and social services in the central valley for decades.   

They work with the homeless, schools, people in recovery, and anyone who is in crisis.  

During these uncertain times, people may be experiencing more anxiety and depression. Kings View is here to help.   

To get in touch call 1-888-506-5991 or visit kingsview.org  

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com