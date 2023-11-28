The Kings County Human Services Agency is hosting its annual Foster Children’s Christmas Toy Drive right now.
The Foster Children’s Christmas Toy Drive seeks to fulfill Christmas wishes for local foster children, youth, and young adults each holiday season.
- Donations must be received unwrapped (although in a gift bag is greatly appreciated)
- Be sure to attach the “Christmas Wish List” card to the gift
- No toy weapons or guns
- Donations are due by Thursday, November 30th
- Call ahead to arrange drop-off
- Donations must be delivered to 1400 W. Lacey Blvd. Bldg. #8; Hanford, CA 93230