The Fresno Chaffee Zoo will be busy this summer.

This Friday the zoo is hosting its annual Roar and Pour event. Attendees 21 and over can sample local beer while, listening to live music and taking in the wildlife from 6:00 – 9:00 on Friday, May 20.

Courtney Ramirez, marketing director for the zoo, also announced they will open the highly anticipated Kingdoms of Asia in Feb. 2023. The zoo broke ground on the exhibit in 2020. It will feature tigers, river otters, komodo dragons and more.