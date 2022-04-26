Fresno State Physics Outreach will man the Kids Zone at Fresno State’s annual Vintage Days, April 29 through May 1.

Fresno State Physics Outreach is a team of future teachers learning to teach science. Professor Don Williams teaches a class on physics and pedagogy. It’s part classroom learning and part teaching in the field to local primary schools. A few members stopped by to demonstrate everything they’re learning with a few science demonstrations.

To bring Fresno State Physics Outreach to your school get in touch on Facebook, YouTube, or call Don Williams at (559)278-1434.