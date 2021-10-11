Stealth is the world’s first interactive core trainer that combines an easy-to-use planking platform with a fun-to-play mobile app. Their Gameplay Technology gives users a way to strengthen their core while playing games, scoring points, and competing with friends and family. In short, Stealth turns planking into a fun game.
Stealth is on a mission to help millions of people start and stick to a daily workout routine by making it fun and easy to fit in quick and effective sessions. In as little as 3 minutes per day, this workout provides a boost of energy that will lead to a healthier and more active lifestyle. Stealth motivates you to improve your core strength in the convenience of your home.
Kick your rear into high gear on the National Kick Butt day with Stealth
Stealth is the world’s first interactive core trainer that combines an easy-to-use planking platform with a fun-to-play mobile app. Their Gameplay Technology gives users a way to strengthen their core while playing games, scoring points, and competing with friends and family. In short, Stealth turns planking into a fun game.