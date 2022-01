Patpat is the place to find stylish, quality women’s, kids and family clothes at an affordable price.

Stay cozy and fashionable this winter season without breaking the bank!! From warm coats to stylish winter boots Patpat has fashion forward winter wear for the whole family!

Patpat is great for the whole family or every occasion and when paired with their streamlined shopping platform and convenient app, it’s even easier to score a great deal!