Kick-off the holiday season with The Nutcracker at the Saroyan Theatre

Santa Barbara’s internationally acclaimed State Street Ballet and Valley Performing Arts Council return to the Saroyan Theatre with performances of the holiday classic, The Nutcracker, November 20th. Each year, the company’s dancers work with talented students from across the valley to bring this holiday tradition to life with students participating in numerous roles from Angels to Bon Bons and more.

Tickets to the two performances are available online at ValleyPerformingArtsCouncil.org, Ticketmaster.com or at the Fresno Convention Center Box Office, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Ticket prices range from $35.50 to $85.50 for adults. Tickets for children 12 and under are priced at $35.50 throughout the theatre.

VPAC’s performances of The Nutcracker are sponsored by the Larry L. Hillblom Foundation, the Bonner Family Foundation, Community Medical Centers and the Fresno County Office of Education.