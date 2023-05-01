YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: May 1, 2023 / 04:25 PM PDT
Updated: May 1, 2023 / 04:25 PM PDT
The T.R.O.Y. Center is hosting its 4th annual “Kick it 4 a Cause” kickball tournament fundraiser on May 6 at McLane High School.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Looking for something special to get your mom for Mother’s Day? Check out these great suggestions.
This spring, Le Creuset has introduced an exciting new shade that’s already selling fast: shallot, a soft lavender with pink and slight gray undertones.
If you’re thinking of altering your workout routine, you’re probably looking for new exercises and equipment to help you reach your fitness goals.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com