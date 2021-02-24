Keep your mind young with Acti50

Child Psychologist Kasha Dorosz believes people should exercise their minds just as they exercise their bodies.

While Dorosz’s expertise is in children’s psychology she works a lot with maturing clients and dementia patients.

She describes her e-book Memory and Concentration – Exercises as gymnastics for the brain. She said these exercises will help with memory recall and mood.

Dorosz is has a great website full of resources and is available for guest speaking engagements.