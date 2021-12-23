Keep track of Santa’s journey this Christmas with NORAD

For 66 years NORAD has been tracking Santa’s journey around the globe on Christmas Eve, Brigadier General Eric Delange said their work happens all year long.

While NORAD starts tracking Santa on Dec. 24, 2021, the popular Santa tracking website, NORADSanta.org, goes live on Dec.1, 2021. In the meantime, you can see learn what else NORAD does during the rest of the year.

NORAD stands for North American Aerospace Defense Command.

NORAD is a U.S. and Canada bi-national organization that uses radar and satellites to look out for man-made objects in the sky like aircraft, space vehicles or Santa!

