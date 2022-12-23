For more than 65 years NORAD has been tracking Santa’s journey around the globe on Christmas Eve, Brigadier General Eric Delange said their work happens all year long.

While NORAD starts tracking Santa on Dec. 24, 2022 and in the meantime, you can see learn what else NORAD does during the rest of the year.

NORAD stands for North American Aerospace Defense Command.

NORAD is a U.S. and Canada bi-national organization that uses radar and satellites to look out for man-made objects in the sky like aircraft, space vehicles or Santa!