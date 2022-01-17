Kabob Land has Persian dishes to expand your palate

Kabob Land specializes in Persian cuisine and mouthwatering kabobs, but owner Payam Nassirpour wants everyone to know these kabobs are not your typical Mediterranean kabob – they’re better!

“That’s due to the texture of the kabob, the marination,” Nassirpour said, and they’re bigger!

Kabob Land is located on Nees and Cedar and they’ve got everything you need to satisfy a big crowd or just yourself.

They offer take out and Friday specials featuring much more traditional Persian dishes, so the Central Valley can expand their palates beyond kabobs.

For updates about Friday specials follow Kabob Land on social media, on Facebook and Instagram.