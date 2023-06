K1 Speed in Clovis added a hand-controlled go-kart to its racing fleet.

Co-owners Amy and Ryan McGuire were inspired to commission their go-kart builder to build a unique kart for a family member with Spina Bifida.

The gas and brake are hand controlled and the leg rests have special fittings and straps. The kart goes just as fast as any other in the k-1 speed, which can all be controlled by the race marshal.

K1 Speed

1200 Shaw Ave – Inside Sierra Vista Mall

(559) 628-1390

www.k1speed.com/clovis