FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle stopped for speeding turned up more than a traffic ticket, and a prolific K9 officer was the one making the bust.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, a vehicle was pulled over by CHP officers for speeding, according to officers. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed suspicious factors that led him to believe that the vehicle might be involved in criminal activity.