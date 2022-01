FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 51-year-old woman in connection to a shooting that took place at an Airbnb in Fresno at the end of November, according to Fresno police officials.

On Nov. 21 just before 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a home near Vagedes and Olive avenues regarding a victim of a shooting.