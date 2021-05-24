Jordan Matthew Young makes it to the top 5 on The Voice’s 2021 finale

Jordan Matthew Young never thought he’d make it this far on NBC’s singing competition show The Voice.

He was an instant save after his rendition of the Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away.” Now, Young is vying to be crowned the winner of season 20 of The Voice Monday night.

Young, 35, loves to sing infront of live audicenes.

“I’m a band guy,” he said.

So, when pandemic restrictions halted in-person performances, Young’s decades-long career as a traveling blues singer was also put on hold. He moved home to work for his family’s construction business in Utah before trying out for The Voice.

Young said his family’s blue-collar background definitely helped him put in the hours and the work to make it this far in the show.

As for his coach Blake Shelton, Young only had kind words.

“He’s just a really great guy,” Yound said.

The two-part eason finale of The Voice airs Monday at 8:00 pm on KSEE24.