The Alumni and Friends of the Craig School of Business is getting ready for their annual charity golf tournament on Friday, June 9 at Dragonfly Golf Course.

All of the money raised from the tournament will go towards student scholarships and bettering the experiences of Criag School students.

Register online here.

7 a.m. check-in / 8 a.m. tee-off.

Dragonfly Golf Course | 43369 Ave 12, Madera

Light breakfast of coffee and catered lunch will be provided

Contests, cash bar, games, and more.

The Alumni and Friends of the Craig School of Business would like to thank the following sponsors: