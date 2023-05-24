The Alumni and Friends of the Craig School of Business is getting ready for their annual charity golf tournament on Friday, June 9 at Dragonfly Golf Course.

All of the money raised from the tournament will go towards student scholarships and bettering the experiences of Criag School students.

Register online here.

  • 7 a.m. check-in / 8 a.m. tee-off.
  • Dragonfly Golf Course | 43369 Ave 12, Madera
  • Light breakfast of coffee and catered lunch will be provided
  • Contests, cash bar, games, and more.

The Alumni and Friends of the Craig School of Business would like to thank the following sponsors:

  • Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implant Center
  • Facility Designs
  • Murphy Bank
  • Sid Craig Class of 2002
  • The Russ Corp
  • MJR Home
  • Pearson Realty
  • Backstory Creative
  • Premier Valley Bank
  • Fresno Coin Gallery
  • Riverstone
  • James G Parker Insurance
  • Ricardo Blanco Cigars
  • Full Circle Brewing Company
  • Fresno Lexus