The Alumni and Friends of the Craig School of Business is getting ready for their annual charity golf tournament on Friday, June 9 at Dragonfly Golf Course.
All of the money raised from the tournament will go towards student scholarships and bettering the experiences of Criag School students.
- 7 a.m. check-in / 8 a.m. tee-off.
- Dragonfly Golf Course | 43369 Ave 12, Madera
- Light breakfast of coffee and catered lunch will be provided
- Contests, cash bar, games, and more.
The Alumni and Friends of the Craig School of Business would like to thank the following sponsors:
- Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implant Center
- Facility Designs
- Murphy Bank
- Sid Craig Class of 2002
- The Russ Corp
- MJR Home
- Pearson Realty
- Backstory Creative
- Premier Valley Bank
- Fresno Coin Gallery
- Riverstone
- James G Parker Insurance
- Ricardo Blanco Cigars
- Full Circle Brewing Company
- Fresno Lexus