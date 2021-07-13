Join in on Fresno’s Citywide Community CleanUP Day

Registrations are now open for the Mayor’s Citywide Community CleanUP Day.

This is a special event that invites individuals as well as non-profits, service clubs, schools, churches, businesses and individuals to serve the community on Saturday, August 14, by picking up litter from yards, parks, streets, alleys, riverfronts and other public areas. Participants are encouraged to choose their own area within the city limits to clean or select from our list of four cleanup hub sites.

1. Downtown Fresno – co-hosted by the Downtown Fresno Partnership

The event will clean up the area around City Hall and Community Regional Medical

Center bordered by N Street to U Street and Tulare to Divisadero/Stanislaus Street

2. West Fresno – co-hosted by Refinery West Church

The event will clean up the Ashlan Corridor between Highway 99 and Polk Avenue.

3. Central Fresno – co-hosted by Fresno Metro Ministry, the Better Blackstone Association, and the Fresno Community Health Improvement Partnership

The event will clean up the Blackstone Corridor between Shields and Ashlan Avenues.

4. Southeast Fresno – co-hosted by Every Neighborhood Partnership

The event will clean up the neighborhoods around Butler and Chestnut Avenues.

Beautify Fresno will provide supplies for all registered cleanup areas, including paper pickers, trash bags, and gloves, and will arrange pick up for all trash collected at their registered site. Volunteers are encouraged to choose a location that is important to them. Locations can include parks, streets, school campuses, waterways, or even empty lots and must be registered in advance.

The event is open to participants of all ages and will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. All participants are invited to an outdoor celebration rally in the Manchester Center parking lot, on the corner of Blackstone and Shields, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and will include free food trucks, music and activities for children.

Interested individuals and groups can find out more about each event and sign up by visiting https://www.beautifyfresno.org/citywide-cleanup-day/. The first 2,000 participants will receive a free t-shirt and a ticket to “Beautify Fresno Night” with the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday, August 14.

Beautify Fresno will continue to follow guidance from our national advisors at Keep America Beautiful, as well as all health and safety protocols from the CDC and the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Follow Beautify Fresno on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @beautifyfresno or visit our website www.beautifyfresno.org.